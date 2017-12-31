Porches to be replaced at former Civil War orphanage in Iowa

A city in eastern Iowa has begun rebuilding the porches of five historic buildings at a center that was once an orphanage for the children of Civil War soldiers.

Davenport's Capital Manager Clay Merritt tells the Quad-City Times that several porches at the Annie Wittenmyer Center have been removed in order to be rebuilt. Merritt says that concrete foundations and wood railings had worn on the center's porches at the administrative building and four cottages.

Merritt says the nearly $188,000 construction project will replicate the building's historic look.

He says the cottages are currently used by a theater program and a church. The administrative building is used by a nonprofit that runs programs for children.

The center was used as an orphanage until the mid-1970s, and the city acquired the campus in 1976.