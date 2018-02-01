Port Byron man sentenced to 20 years for child pronography

A Port Byron man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on child pornography charges. Scott Brian Griffith, 54, was sent to prison after pleading guilty to possessing, receiving and distributing child pornography in a case out of U.S. District Court of Central Illinois.

The case goes back to 2015 when authorities determined Griffith used multiple Twitter social media accounts to receive and distribute child porn. The U.S. Secret Service searched his home and seized his computer. A forensic examination of Griffith's computer revealed the presence of images and videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

When his sentence is complete, Griffith will remain on supervised release for 15 years and be required to register as a sex offender.