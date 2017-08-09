Portillo's coming to the Quad Cities?

There's been a lot of talk recently of restaurant chains opening first time locations in the Quad Cities. National chains Freddy's Steakburgers, Firehouse Subs, and Jersey Mike's Subs are all opening new locations in Davenport in the coming months. But the talk of another chain coming the the Quad Cities has social media abuzz.

For those not fimilliar with Portillo's, the restaurant started in Chicago in the 1960's and is famous for its hot dogs. The company now has restaurants throughout the Chicagoland area and even locations in California and Florida.

The closest locations to the Quad Cities are Rockford and Sycamore, Ill. But, the Facebook group "Bring Portillo's to the Quad Cities" says that the company will be opening a new location in Moline as soon as they choose a location.

We reached out to Portillo's to confirm the claim and they shared the following statement from Nick Scarpino, Portillo’s Vice-President of Marketing and Public Relations:

“Portillo’s continues to explore expansion throughout the Midwest. However, we do not have any updates to share regarding new locations at this time.”

The company went on to say that they would keep us posted on any developments.

