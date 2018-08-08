Potential Portillo's development moves to final consideration

In a unanimous vote, the Davenport City Council approved the second consideration of a rezoning request that could bring a Portillo's to Davenport.

WCT Properties wants to rezone around 6.5 acres of land just off of 53rd Street across from the new Costco. They would like to put a Portillo's, retail space and dine-in restaurant on the property.

Residents have complained this would bring more traffic and water issue to their neighborhood.

One couple hired an attorney to represent them and around a dozen other neighbors. At the beginning of the process, they had five conditions they wanted to be added to the rezoning approval. They have now narrowed that to two.

Wednesday night, Aug. 8, they asked Lorton Avenue be vacated and a cul de sac put there. They also asked Lorton Avenue be resurfaced from 46th to 54th Street.

But one neighbor who spoke during public comment said he did not want a cul de sac at Lorton and Ald. Rich Clewell, who represents the area where the rezoning request lies, said at a neighborhood meeting, residents were split 50/50 on the installation of a cul de sac.

Ald. Clewell asked city staff Wednesday night to prepare a resolution that would say the city would study traffic over the next year on Lorton Avenue to determine if a cul de sac is appropriate.

The rezoning request will see its final vote on Aug. 22.

