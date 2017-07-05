Potential cancer-causing chemical found in Columbus Community School District

Janice Pugh has called Columbus Junction home her entire life, a place she raised her children and feels a deep sense of community.

"You knew everybody, you drove down the road you wave to everyone," Pugh said. "You knew that was someone's granddaughter, that was someone's dad."

Pugh attended schools in the Columbus Community school district and graduated from high school in 1971. Years later, Pugh's children also graduated from the school district. She now serves as the kitchen manager at the elementary school, serving four of her grandchildren.

"I enjoy keeping up with the four that are here, and I know what they're doing and they come home with me everyday."

While some of the curriculum is still the same, Pugh said her grandchildren are learning new lessons. New research from the University of Iowa shows that polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), chemicals known to cause cancer in humans, are present in both schools in the district. Experts visited classrooms to educate the students on some of their findings. According to the study, the level found presents no danger to students or staff.

"I wouldn't think that they would let us come to school if it wasn't safe," Pugh said. "I think they would close us down before they allowed an unsafe environment."

Experts said the chemical is often found in older schools and that the source of the PCBs is most likely outdated building materials, such as window caulking and light ballasts. Superintendent Gary Benda said the school is exploring ways to keep the level from rising.

"Students that come to school in good condition in terms of not being sick tend to learn better, staff that come to school in good condition of not being sick tend to teach better."

Benda said there are no immediate plans to eradicate the chemical. The district is working with the University of Iowa to help better educate the community and come up with a solution.