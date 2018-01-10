UPDATE: Power restored after outage in Bettendorf affecting over 1,000 customers

UPDATE: MidAmerican says 1,078 customers were affected by the outage that lasted for less than an hour.

The issue was identified at 3:46 a.m. and power had been restored to those customers at 4:38 a.m.

Information on the cause of the outage is unavailable at this time.

UPDATE: Most of the outage has been restored. As of 5:15 a.m., only three customers are without power.

TV-6 is still waiting to hear back from MidAmerican Energy as to what caused the outage.

ORIGINAL: Some residents in the Quad Cities may be waking up without power in Bettendorf.

The power outage is affecting more than 1,000 MidAmerican Energy Customers.

MidAmerican estimates the power will be restored around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10.