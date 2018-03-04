Power outages, flooding linger following powerful nor'easter

Utility workers in the Northeast are racing to restore power to more than 1.5 million homes and businesses days after a powerful nor-easter caused flooding and wind damage from Virginia to Maine.

Conditions slowly improved on Saturday as the cleanup of snapped trees, damaged structures and mountains of debris began. Flood waters receded in most areas, but Friday's storm took huge chunks out of the coastline in Massachusetts and other states.

The death toll increased by four and at least nine people had lost their lives, most by falling trees or branches.

Meanwhile, forecasters are watching another potential weather system that could bring rain, or even more snow, to the region later in the week.