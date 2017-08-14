Powerball jackpot rolls to $430 Million

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $430 million for Wednesday’s drawing -- the 9th largest Powerball jackpot of all time. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 19th drawing since the Powerball jackpot was last hit June 10 in California.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, August 12, drawing were:

20 - 24 - 26 - 35 - 49 – and the Powerball number was 19.

While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 68,000 prizes, ranging from $4 to $1,000,000 (the $1,000,000 ticket was sold in downstate Raymond).

A Texas couple in Iowa for a class reunion also hit big with the $1 Million Powerball prize. The former Iowan returned to Clive, Iowa for his 55-year high school class reunion and picked up a Powerball ticket while in town.

Wayne and Vicki Dixon of Allen, Texas traveled to Iowa early last week to attend Wayne’s high school class reunion in Denison on Saturday.

As Wayne topped off the tank with gas, Vickie went inside to buy a Powerball ticket. She checked the ticket Saturday morning and the numbers matched.

Vicki called their three boys to tell them that she’d won.

“I said to one of my sons, ‘I’ve got some good news.’ And he’s like, ‘What? You won the lottery?’ I said, ‘I absolutely did!’” she said.

The couple said they plan to use part of their winnings to pay bills and save the rest.

Vicki’s winning ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball in the Aug. 5 drawing to win a $1 million prize.

Since the Iowa Lottery's start in 1985, its players have won more than $3.9 billion in prizes

