The Powerball jackpot stands at $650 million for the Wednesday drawing -- the second largest Powerball jackpot of all time.

Wednesday’s drawing will be the 21st drawing since the Powerball jackpot was last hit June 10th in California.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, August 19, drawing were:

17 - 19 - 39 - 43 - 68 – and the Powerball number was 13.