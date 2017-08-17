Powerball now over half a billion dollars

The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $510 million for Saturday’s drawing -- the 5th largest Powerball jackpot of all time. Saturday’s drawing will be the 20th drawing since the Powerball jackpot was last hit June 10 in California.

If you were to win and take the cash payout, that would be $324.2 million dollars.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, August 16, drawing were:

09 - 15 - 43 - 60 - 64 – and the Powerball number was 04.

While there was no jackpot winner in Wednesday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 88,500 prizes, ranging from $4 to $150,000.