The Iowa Lottery says a Powerball ticket sold in Cascade before of Wednesday’s drawing matched four white balls and the Powerball. That makes the ticket worth $200,000.

The ticket was sold at the Casey’s General Store on 1st Avenue East in Cascade.

No one won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, meaning the jackpot for that game is now up to $100 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

If you haven't checked your ticket yet, now might be the time to do so.