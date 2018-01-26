Activists react to potential changes for dreamers

After months of uncertainty, those who rely on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA could now have better access to U.S. citizenship. President Donald Trump said he is "willing to shift more" on his border security and DACA demands if that's what is required to reach an immigration deal that will pass Congress in February. The White House said it will support a 10-12 year path to citizenship in exchange for $25 billion trust fund for border security and a border wall; an end to family reunification, or "chain" migration, policies and an end to the Diversity Immigrant Visa lottery program.

Maria Bribriesco fights for Hispanic rights in Iowa and believes in a "clean DACA deal" without stipulations.

"We want no strings attached, it's unrealistic and it's not humane to ask the dreamers to change their legal status."

Details of the deal are still unclear at this time. Approximately 800,000 undocumented young people are currently shielded from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Another 1 million are likely eligible for DACA but have not applied for it.