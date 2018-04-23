Pregnancy help center in Bettendorf to expand

The Women's Choice Center in Bettendorf will be expanding its campus and services. The center runs under the Life & Family Educational Trust and they have purchased property that was previously owned by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.

The Women's Choice Center first opened its doors on July 2, 2002, as a Pregnancy Help Medical Clinic.

From the press release:

"For the past 16 years, we have offered the following services free of charge to any woman finding herself in a crisis pregnancy; pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasound, pregnancy counseling, STI testing for women, perinatal hospice, and the attempted reversal of the abortion pill (RU-486). The Center also provides material needs for mother & baby including maternity clothing, diapers, wipes, formula and other baby items."

"The center's executive director Vicki Tyler says "We will be moving our ministry over to our newly purchased building in Mid-May. There will be no delay in offering our LIFE-affirming services to women and families in need in our community. Our doors are always open." "

"The Center’s current needs will only take up half of their new building, which will give them additional space to grow. The organization’s plan for the other half of their new building, under the guidance of the Life & Family Educational Trust Board of Trustees, is to create a first ever in the Quad Cities area, a pro-life, pro-family, faith-based family medical practice. “We have sought direction and advice from not only our board members and staff but from local community leaders that believe a Christian-based family medical practice will fill a big need in our Quad City community. We are taking our time with this process to make sure that every decision we make is thoughtful and covered in prayer,” shared Mary Jones, L&FET Board President."

"In addition to their move, the Women’s Choice Center will be partnering with a local Christian owned daycare, Absolutely Positively Kids! - Early Learning Academy who will occupy the WCC building at 2711 Happy Joe Drive, Bettendorf. Absolutely Positively Kids! will offer Kids Summer Camp programs for ages 5 to 13 years old at both their Silvis and Bettendorf locations. Camps are currently open for registration and will start June 4th, 2018."