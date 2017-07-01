Preparations underway for Firecracker Run; Red, White, and Boom

Here in the QCA, preparations are underway for the Firecracker Run. KWQC drone video shows a new stage being built in East Moline. It's set to host a number of events including the run's awards ceremony.

Race officials say this is a great addition to a race which is celebrating its 35th anniversary.

"It's a great addition to Firecracker Run for our awards ceremony and performance for community events. It's going to be a great addition; we are so proud of this. It's going to be a great addition to the city of East Moline," said Race Director Joe Moreno.

The 10k and 5k race are scheduled to start at 7:30 on Tuesday morning. Other events will follow including an awards ceremony at 9:30.

An annual Quad Cities tradition is scheduled for Monday night. Red, White, and Boom will light up the sky around 9:30.

Remember, there are 3 main locations to catch the fireworks: Modern Wooden Park and Le Claire Park in Davenport plus Schwiebert Park in Rock Island. Check back with KWQC.com for updates on parking plans and restrictions in Davenport for Red, White, and Boom.

Numerous areas are having fireworks shows throughout the holiday weekend and into next week. We have a full list here.

