Pres. Trump holds roundtable discussion in Iowa

The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is claiming a trade breakthrough with European allies as he visits Iowa, a state where farmers are suffering under tariffs imposed by China in retaliation for Trump's protectionist policies.

Trump tells an audience at Northeast Iowa Community College that, "We just opened up Europe for you."

He says farmers will now have access to a big, new market and he is taking credit for the change.

The comments come a day after Trump's meeting with European Union Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (zhahn-KLOHD' YUN'-kur). The U.S. and EU agreed to open talks to tear down trade barriers, and Trump said the EU agreed to buy more soybeans from American farmers.

Trump has enacted tariffs that have been criticized by farmers and manufacturers who warn a global trade war and retaliatory tariffs from countries like China, Mexico and Canada will damage their livelihoods.

Trump is holding a roundtable discussion in Iowa after his administration announced $12 billion in aid to farmers dealing with retaliatory tariffs from U.S. trading partners.

He's also meeting with steelworkers in Granite City, Illinois, who credit Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum for helping re-open an idled steel mill.