Pres. Trump orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Barbara Bush

President Donald Trump is ordering U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of former first lady Barbara Bush, who died Tuesday at the age of 92.

In a proclamation issued Tuesday night, Trump says Americans mourn the loss of "an outstanding and memorable woman of character." He calls Mrs. Bush "an advocate of the American family" who "lived a life that reminds us always to cherish our relationships with friends, family, and all acquaintances."

The proclamation calls for flags to remain lowered until sunset on the day of her burial.