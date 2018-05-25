Pres. Trump says NKorea statement on talks 'good news'

President Donald Trump says North Korea's latest statement on nuclear talks is "good news" and that "we will soon see where it will lead."

Cutout Photo: Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN

The North Korean government on Friday said it is still "willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities" to reconsider talks "at any time, at any format." The statement was issued in response to Trump's abrupt cancellation of the June summit between the two countries in the U.S. bid to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapon.

Trump tweeted Friday: "Very good news to receive the warm and productive statement from North Korea. We will soon see where it will lead, hopefully to long and enduring prosperity and peace. Only time (and talent) will tell!"