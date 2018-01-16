Preschool kids have a new place to play in Davenport

Kids in Davenport have a chance to get some sand between their toes this winter. Parks and Recreation opened an indoor sandbox at the Roosevelt Community Center, 1220 Minnie Ave. on Tuesday, January 16.

Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation Supervisor Sherrie Fischer says the project came together pretty quickly. Parks and Rec staff built the 18 feet by 20 feet sandbox last week and filled it with four truckloads of sand.

Fischer tells us the sandbox will be open to pre-school aged children Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. into March. All kids must be supervised by an adult.