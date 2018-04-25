Prescription Drug turn in events on April 28th

On Saturday, April 28, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., The C.A.U.S.E. (Coalition Advocating for Underage Substance Elimination) in collaboration with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, Milan Police Department, Silvis Police Department, Moline Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This partnership will allow the public to turn in expired, unused, and unwanted prescription or over-the-counter drugs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Prescription drug turn in will be available at the following locations:

Milan Municipal Center, 405 1st Street, Milan

Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Avenue, Rock Island

Silvis Police Department, 600 Illini Drive, Silvis

Moline Police Department, 1640 6th Avenue, (North Side), Moline

