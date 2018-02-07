Preserving Pierce

Developer Tim Baldwin has a place in his heart for old buildings. Especially the former Pierce School in Davenport’s East Village. The school was built in 1899.

Baldwin embarked on a ten million dollar project to preserve the local landmark. He received four and a half million dollars in state and federal historic tax credits to help jump start the preservation. Without that assistance, the project would not

have happened.

The original slate chalkboard remains in the building. Every window had to be rebuilt to original specifications. The original brick and wood beams remain. The exterior is quite attractive with stately looking columns.

The building was originally constructed as School Number Thirteen. The name was changed to Pierce a few years later. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Pierce Lofts.

A center piece in the Village of East Davenport.

A part of the character of the community.

