Trump: Syria attack 'very soon or not so soon at all!'

Updated: Thu 5:49 AM, Apr 12, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says an attack on Syria could take place "very soon or not so soon at all!"

The president made the statement in a tweet Thursday morning. Trump on Wednesday warned Russia to "get ready" for a missile attack on its ally Syria, suggesting imminent retaliation for last weekend's suspected chemical weapons attack.

But his tweet Thursday said he "Never said when an attack on Syria would take place."



