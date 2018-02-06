UPDATE: Suspect in NFL player's death has DUI conviction

12:05 p.m.

Photo: Indiana State Police

Federal immigration authorities say a man being held in a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed an Indianapolis Colts player has a prior driving-under-the-influence conviction in California.

Linebacker Edwin Jackson and his Uber driver were fatally injured in the collision Sunday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Nicole Alberico says 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala was convicted of a DUI in Redwood City, California, in 2005 and has numerous misdemeanor convictions and arrests in California and Indiana.

Orrego-Savala is a Guatemalan citizen who's in the U.S. illegally. He was deported in 2007 and 2009.

He remained jailed Tuesday but has not been formally charged in the crash. The 26-year-old Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe were struck as they stood outside Monroe's car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

___

President Donald Trump says it's "so disgraceful" that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was killed by a person who is in the U.S. illegally.

Trump is also prodding Democrats to work with him on illegal immigration and border security. Trump tweeted Tuesday: "So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!"

Trump added in a second tweet: "My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts."

Authorities say the man suspected of the drunken-driving crash Sunday that killed Jackson has been twice deported from the U.S.