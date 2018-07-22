President Trump coming to Dubuque Thursday

President Donald Trump is scheduled to come to Dubuque on Thursday, July 26.

According to a tweet from U.S. Representative Rod Blum on Sunday, the president will be there for a round table event.

This comes after Vice President Mike Pence spoke in Cedar Rapids on July 11 to campaign for Blum.

The Republican congressman is expected to face a difficult reelection effort against Democrat Abbey Finkenauer in Iowa's 1st Congressional District.