President Trump coming to Dubuque Thursday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) - President Donald Trump is scheduled to come to Dubuque on Thursday, July 26.
According to a tweet from U.S. Representative Rod Blum on Sunday, the president will be there for a round table event.
This comes after Vice President Mike Pence spoke in Cedar Rapids on July 11 to campaign for Blum.
The Republican congressman is expected to face a difficult reelection effort against Democrat Abbey Finkenauer in Iowa's 1st Congressional District.
Looking forward to hosting @POTUS @realDonaldTrump in my hometown @cityofdubuque for a round table. President Trump was the first Republican nominee to win Dubuque County since Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1956 #IA01— Congressman Rod Blum (@RepRodBlum) July 22, 2018