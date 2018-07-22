President Trump coming to Dubuque Thursday

US President Donald J. Trump, Photo Date: 6/15/2018 / Photo: The White House / MGN
By  | 
Posted:

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) - President Donald Trump is scheduled to come to Dubuque on Thursday, July 26.

According to a tweet from U.S. Representative Rod Blum on Sunday, the president will be there for a round table event.

This comes after Vice President Mike Pence spoke in Cedar Rapids on July 11 to campaign for Blum.

The Republican congressman is expected to face a difficult reelection effort against Democrat Abbey Finkenauer in Iowa's 1st Congressional District.



 