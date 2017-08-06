President Trump crashes New Jersey wedding

President Donald trump took some time away from his working vacation on Saturday to engage in what has become a staple of his weekend getaways.

Instagram: @jonathantylerdh via CNN

He crashed a wedding.

He dropped by to say "hello" to several wedding guests at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Some wedding-goers ended up taking selfies with Trump, who was wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat.

The president popped up at another wedding in Bedminster in June where he posed for pictures with the bride and the groom.

