President Trump does not want CHIP in short-term budget deal

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says a children's health insurance program shouldn't be part of a short-term budget deal.

Trump favors making the program part of "a long-term solution, not a 30 Day, or short-term, extension!"

Trump is referring to the Children's Health Insurance Program, also known as CHIP.

House Republican leaders have included a six-year renewal in a short-term budget bill in an effort to woo Democrats. But the effort faces resistance from Democrats who've been demanding protections for certain young immigrants.

The White House isn't immediately responding to questions about the tweet.

Trump also says he doesn't want to see a government shutdown — and the shutdown deadline is fast approaching. It's midnight Friday.

He says a "shutdown will be devastating to our military ... something the Dems care very little about!"