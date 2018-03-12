President Trump hails GOP candidate in special PA election

11:20 a.m.

Photo: Rick Saccone / Facebook

President Donald Trump is highlighting a Pennsylvania newspaper's endorsement of the Republican candidate in Tuesday's special election for a U.S. House seat.

Trump tweeted Monday about the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's backing of state lawmaker Rick Saccone for Congress. Trump says Saccone "will be much better for steel and business. Very strong on experience and what our Country needs." Trump campaigned for Saccone in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

The president says Saccone's Democratic opponent — Marine Corps veteran Conor Lamb — "will always vote for Pelosi and Dems.

Lamb, however, has pledged not to support House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi for another term as her party's House leader and says he will go his own way.

Tuesday's election is being closely watched for signs of where the momentum is heading into November's congressional elections

__

12:46 a.m.

Congressional candidate Rick Saccone has struggled more than Republicans in southwest Pennsylvania usually do.

So he's hoping that conservative voters see his race against Democrat Conor Lamb as proxy for the national political struggle playing out in Washington.

Polls show Lamb and Saccone in a tight race ahead of Tuesday's special House election.

Lamb has run as an independent-minded figure. He avoids criticizing President Donald Trump and says Democrats' congressional leaders should be replaced.

Republicans have tried to paint Lamb as a lackey for national Democrats who are unpopular in the district. Saccone emphasizes that he's a staunch opponent of abortion rights. He also enthusiastically supports President Donald Trump.

The president told Saccone supporters last weekend that Lamb is trying to con them.