President Trump awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL in Afghan assault

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002.

Photo: D. Myles Cullen

Trump presented the nation's most prestigious honor for battlefield bravery to Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt K. Slabinski at the White House Thursday.

Trump says Slabinski is a "special man" and a "truly brave person."

The White House says Slabinski repeatedly exposed himself to enemy fire from more heavily armed al-Qaida forces during the March 2002 assault. Slabinski later carried a seriously wounded teammate down a sheer cliff face while leading an arduous trek across challenging terrain through waist-deep snow.

During the following 14 hours, Slabinski stabilized casualties on his team and continued to fight al-Qaida until the mountaintop was secured.