UPDATE: President Trump presses Senate on his immigration pillars

12:05 p.m.

The White House is voicing its opposition to an immigration proposal from Sens. John McCain and Chris Coons.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says the plan "would increase illegal immigration, surge chain migration, continue catch and release, and give a pathway to citizenship to convicted alien felons."

The Department of Homeland Security also says the amendment ignores the recommendations of its front-line operators.

The White House is instead backing legislation led by Sen. Chuck Grassley that's based on the pillars President Donald Trump says must be included in any bill he signs.

That includes a path to legalization for young people living in the country illegally, along with billions of dollars for a border wall and major changes to the legal immigration system.

It remains unclear whether any plan has the support to pass.

____

9:56 a.m.

President Donald Trump is sending a message to the Senate on immigration: Pass a bill based on his priorities.

He's thanking GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa for introducing legislation similar to the immigration framework pushed by the White House.

The measure would offer a chance for citizenship for up to 1.8 million people who arrived in the U.S. as children and stayed illegally. It would provide $25 billion for border security, restrict family-based immigration and end a visa lottery.

Trump says legislation without these priorities won't — in his words — "deliver safety, security and prosperity to the American People."

Trump also says he wants lawmakers to oppose any "short-term "Band-Aid" approach."

Senate debate on immigration began Tuesday, but leaders are at loggerheads over how to move forward.