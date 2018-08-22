President Trump releases video on Tibbetts case, immigration

President Donald Trump released a video Wednesday discussing the Mollie Tibbetts case and immigration.

In the video, the President said, "Mollie Tibbetts, an incredible young woman, is now permanently separated from her family. A person came in illegally from Mexico and killed her. We need the wall. We need our immigration laws changed. We need our border laws changed."

The President's ended by saying, "So to the family of Mollie TIbbetts, all I can say is God bless You. God bless you."

