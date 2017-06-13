President Trump reschedules trip to Cedar Rapids

President Trump is scheduled to be in Cedar Rapids for a campaign-style rally next week.

He was originally scheduled to make a stop there on June 1, following his first overseas tour. His team delayed the visit without much explanation.

Now, the event is planned for Wednesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. It's at the U.S. Cellular Center.

The rally will also function as a send-off for former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad. He was nominated by President Trump and confirmed as the next U.S. ambassador to China.