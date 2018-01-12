White House: President Trump didn't reject UK state visit

2:15 p.m.

The White House says that President Donald Trump's tweet canceling a trip to London was in reference to a visit for the opening of the new U.S. embassy and that efforts to schedule a later state visit continue.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday that the United States is "still working with our UK allies to find a date for a visit for the invitation that was offered and accepted."

Trump said in a late-night tweet that he had decided not to come to London to open the new U.S. embassy. He said it was due to concerns about the embassy's move from the elite Mayfair district to a less fashionable area of London.

The British government has extended Trump an invitation for a state visit. But nothing has been scheduled.

___

1:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he is canceling an upcoming trip to London because he doesn't like the Obama administration's choice of a new embassy there.

Some British lawmakers questioned whether Trump would be welcome in London because of previous tweets and criticism of Muslims and his sniping at London Mayor Sadiq Khan in the aftermath of a terror attack in that city last year.

But Trump's late-night tweet singled out problems with the handling of the embassy.

"Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for "peanuts," only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!"