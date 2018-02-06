President Trump says 'shutdown' over immigration

2:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling for another government shutdown if Democrats refuse to back his proposed changes to U.S. immigration law.

"I'd love to see a shutdown," if Democrats refuse to back his immigration proposals.

The president commented during a White House round-table on the MS-13 gang, where he also blasted the "stupidity" of U.S. immigration law.

Trump has proposed steep cuts in legal immigration and increases in border security, including a southern border wall, in exchange for continued protection from deportation for hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children and are living here illegally. Democrats have balked at Trump's proposals.

Disagreement over immigration forced a three-day government shutdown in January.

__