President Trump talks immigration with GOP senators

3:13 p.m.

Photo: Office of Rep. Phil Gingrey / Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN

President Donald Trump is inviting a bipartisan group of senators to the White House next week to talk immigration.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the gathering will focus on "the next steps on responsible immigration reform."

Lawmakers are trying to hash out a deal on how to extend legal status for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, many of whom were brought to the country illegally as children. Trump announced last year that he would be ending the Obama-era program that protects them, but gave Congress until March to come up with a legislative fix.

Trump wants to tie a host of changes to that legislation, including money for his southern border wall and an overhaul of the legal immigration system.

____

12:03 p.m.

President Donald Trump says that so-called chain migration provides "a gateway for terrorism." He made the comment as he sat down Thursday with Republican senators to talk about immigration.

Lawmakers have been trying to hammer out a deal on how to extend legal status for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children after Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program last year.

Trump says any deal would need to include funding for his border wall, more money for immigration enforcement, an overhaul of the family-based immigration system and an end to the diversity visa lottery.

Trump says he would "love to take care of DACA, but we're only going to do it under these conditions."

Trump also says he hopes the overhaul will attract Democratic support.

____

10:53 a.m.

Immigration is the focus for President Donald Trump's meeting with some Republican senators as he pushes his overhaul plan.

Trump wants to shift from a family-based immigration system to one based on merit, as part of any deal to extend legal status for young immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program last year. He set a March deadline for Congress to act.

A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, says an updated approach to immigration should "serve the needs of American workers, families and taxpayers."

The senators expected at Thursday's meeting are John Cornyn of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Chuck Grassley of Iowa, James Lankford of Oklahoma and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.