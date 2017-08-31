President Trump to donate $1 million to Harvey relief

During Thursday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says President Trump will donate $1 million of his own money to Hurricane Harvey support.

Also on hand today, President Trump's Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert. He says all hands are on deck in the storm response.

It's estimated that at least 100,000 homes have been damaged by the storm and flooding.

Bossert says more disaster money will be requested soon, but in the meantime, he says he is not worried about funding.