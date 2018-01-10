President Trump expected to extend sanctions relief for Iran

President Donald Trump is expected this week to extend relief from economic sanctions to Iran, citing progress in amending U.S. legislation that governs Washington's participation in the nuclear deal.

That's according to six people familiar with the administration's deliberations.

But they say Trump's renewal of the U.S. concessions will likely be accompanied by new, targeted sanctions on Iranian businesses and people. Some of those targeted may include firms and individuals whose sanctions were scrapped in the landmark 2015 nuclear accord.

Trump must decide by Friday to extend the sanctions relief. Otherwise, it could jeopardize the nuclear agreement.

The six people spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to talk publicly. They cautioned Trump could still reject the recommendation of his top security aides.