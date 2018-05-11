President Trump to outline plan aimed at lowering prescription drug prices

President Trump will outline a plan aimed at lowering prescription drug prices Friday.

According to people familiar with the president's plan, it is expected to include changing the payment system for certain drugs under Medicare.

The president's plan would move some drugs out of Medicare's Part B program, in which pharmaceuticals are purchased and administered by medical providers.

Instead, those medications would be covered under Part D, where private companies compete to offer insurance plans and negotiate more aggressively on pricing.

Skeptics from industry experts and some Democrats say the plan won't make a serious dent in costs and will fall short of the president's pledge to go after pharmaceutical companies that he said last year were "getting away with murder."