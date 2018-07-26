President Trump headed to eastern Iowa

President Donald Trump is expected to land at the Dubuque around 10:45 a.m. on July 26.

Operations Supervisor for the Dubuque Regional Airport Todd Dalsing said many planes have been flying in and out of the airport the past few days preparing for when President Trump arrives Thursday morning.

The president plans on heading to Northeast Iowa Community College after landing for a roundtable event to discuss workforce development.

HyVee tells TV9 their CEO will be in attendance during the roundtable.

President Trump will also be looking at some of the manufacturing labs at the community college during his visit.

Trump will also be meeting with Marshalltown mayor Joel Greer to briefly discuss the EF-3 tornado that decimated parts of the town one week ago.

The White House has told media outlets all events today are invitation only. However, TV9 will be streaming the events on Facebook throughout the day.

