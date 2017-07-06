President Trump vows to stand with NATO

President Trump addressed a large crowd in Warsaw Thursday, where he promised to stand firmly behind NATO's Article 5, defending Poland and other NATO allies, after refusing to endorse that language in May.

"Words are easy but actions are what matters," Mr. Trump said.

His next stop is the G20 summit in Germany and the much-anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"He is going to try to press President Trump to say we, the two of us, are allies fighting for the interests of our two countries," says former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

Those interests include responding to North Korea's latest missile test.