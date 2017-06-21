President Trump to visit Iowa community college ahead of Cedar Rapids rally

President Trump is set to make a trip to Iowa on Wednesday, June 21.

During his visit the President is scheduled to hold a campaign-style rally in Cedar Rapids. But, he has also planned a trip to Kirkwood Community College, a Cedar Rapids school known for its Agriculture Department.

While at Kirkwood, the President will go on a tour and also watch a demonstration from a recent Kirkwood grad, Rita Urmie. Urmie is from Bennett, Iowa and will be demonstrating a combine simulator.

Joining the President on his visit to the community college will be Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds, and the state's Agricultural Secretary, Bill Northey. This stop is consistent with what is expected to be the focus of Trump's visit, agriculture and technology.

After the tour, the President will head to the U.S. Cellular Center for his rally. This will also act as a send-off for Terry Branstad as the new U.S. Ambassador to China.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the rally is scheduled for 7 p.m.

You must have a ticket to enter the arena. To find tickets, head to Register for Cedar Rapids Rally .

TV-6 will have live coverage of President Trump's visit. Look for updates on-air and online.

