President Trump's travel ban takes effect

A 90-day travel ban from six countries to the United States in now in effect. The move comes after the Supreme Court temporarily upheld portions of the president's travel ban on Monday.

The countries impacted are Libya, Syria, Iran, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan.

It also includes a 120-day ban on refugees fleeing persecution from any country when they have no "bona fide relationship" with an entity or person in the United States.

Those exempt from the ban include current citizens, visa or green card holders and approved students and workers. It also includes anyone who can prove a relationship to a parent, spouse, child, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, or sibling already in the United States.

Leaders in the Quad Cities Muslim community feel the ban is unnecessary.

“There's already a very strict screening process in place and just putting a temporary ban isn't going to solve any issues,” said Dr. Anis Ansari who has lived in the Quad Cities for 20 years.

He says Muslims in the Quad Cities are fortunate to face little discrimination and garner much support. But he fears the precedent the travel ban sets.

“There has been more acts of discrimination…than ever before,” Dr. Ansari said.

A full review of the travel ban was ordered by the Supreme Court.

