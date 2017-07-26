President trumps idea to ban transgenders from joining the military, sparks uproar from local LGBTQ advocates

After a series of tweets, President Trump says he's putting his foot down when it comes to allowing transgenders enlistment into the armed forces. it's a move that would overturn President Obama's policy allowing transgenders to serve.

But those same tweets have ignited another controversial conversation. this time within the trans community. A local transgender advocate says the Presidents proposal may be another big blow to the LGBT community.

For 3 years Kylie Freeborn, has finally been able to say she's comfortable in her own skin.

"It feels wonderful to be yourself to be who you really are," Freeborn said.

A battle she's been fighting her whole life. But there's a different battle she's afraid she won't be able to participate in..

To fight along side the men and women who serve our country, after president trump tweeted: 'After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the united states government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military.'

Trump also tweeted went on to say: 'Victory cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender and military would entail,'

But Freeborn says the costs of transitioning shouldn't matter.

"As long as the person is paying for their treatments themselves, I don't see why it should be that much of an issue," said Freeborn

In a 2016 study by the defense department, expanding medical coverage to transgender members would cost an average of $5.4 million, out the nearly $49 billion spent each year on military health care.

"We drive a car we can walk we can do everything but trumps stripping freedoms away from us, basically saying well only certain people can serve when it should be anybody that wants to serve can serve," said Freeborn.

It's an idea Freeborn says she hopes will never become a reality.

"It kind of hurts a little, to have someone tell you, you can't do something," she said

