Reward to bring Mollie Tibbetts home safe over $366,000

The reward for bringing Mollie Tibbetts home safe is currently over $366,000.

The missing University of Iowa student was last seen July 18 while out jogging. Tibbetts was in Brooklyn dog-sitting at her boyfriend's house.

The press conference is being held by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office.

The investigative team to find Tibbetts is currently made up of people from the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office, Iowa DCI, and the FBI.

Authorities say they have received over 1,000 tips regarding her disappearance.

If you have any information regarding Tibbetts' disappearance contact authorities at 1-800-452-1111.

A press conference is scheduled later today at 3 p.m. for an update.