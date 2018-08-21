Press conference to be held regarding search for Mollie Tibbetts

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says a press conference will be held at 5 p.m. in Montezuma regarding the search for Mollie Tibbetts.

The press conference will be held at the sheriff's office.

Officials won't confirm anything right now, but say a significant amount of information will be shared.

Richard Rahn, a spokesperson for the Iowa DCI said they are not commenting on an ongoing investigation.

Iowa DCI says they plan to release a press release later this morning.

Tibbetts was last seen in Brooklyn on July 18.

She is a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa.