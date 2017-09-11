Palmer College of Chiropractic ready to show off new rec center

Palmer College of Chiropractic is getting ready to show off its new campus athletic and recreation center. The college will offer a glimpse of the project to the public on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017.

The new R. Richard Bittner Athletic & Recreation Center features an indoor running track and fitness equipment in a 46,000 square foot building, located on the site of the old Palmer Alumni Auditorium. It opened to students, faculty and employees and their families last month.

There will be a dedication and ribbon-cutting for the Bittner Center on Sept. 18.