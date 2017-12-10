Price hikes push health insurance shoppers into hard choices

The Affordable Care Act has helped millions of Americans buy individual health insurance with income-based tax credits.

But some who make too much for that assistance are struggling to stay covered heading into next year.

Some are considering options outside insurance such as a medical cost-sharing ministry. These ministries are not insurance, but they allow people to band together to share expenses. And belonging to one allows customers to escape the ACA's penalty for remaining uninsured.

Others are mulling skipping coverage entirely - a decision that could lead to a fine and huge bills if an emergency hits.

The sign-up period for 2018 coverage closes on Friday in most states. Shoppers have only a few more days to find something that squeezes into their budgets.

