Pride Lake levels return to normal levels after crews fix broke pipe

Water levels are returning to normal at Pride Lake at Scott County Park after some recent work.

The park manager says construction crews had to lower the lake levels to fix a broke pipe that collapse last falls. The prokect was finished last night. The work won't impact any possible fishing plans.

"The fish are healthy," David Ong, Park Manager, said. "There are plenty of fish. There is still some water trickling in so they are getting plenty of fresh water and oxygen."

Ong said in order to get the lake back to regular levels we need three tof our inches of rain.

