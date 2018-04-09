Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan Markle ask for charitable donations instead of wedding gifts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asking their wedding guests to donate to charity instead of giving gifts.

The couple has chosen seven charities that represent issues they are passionate about. That includes Sport for Social Change, Women's Empowerment, Conservation, The Environment, Homeless, HIV and the Armed Forces.

In a statement from Kensington Palace, the prince and the American former actress said they are grateful for the goodwill shown to them since their engagement and want as many people as possible to benefit from the generosity of spirit.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to marry on May 19, at Windsor Castle.