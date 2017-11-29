Princeton, Iowa requests quiet zone from Federal Railroad Administration

City officials say its time for some quiet. Residents are looking to have Princeton designated as a quiet zone for trains. This would mean that trains can't blow their whistles during certain times.

Police Chief Brian Cartens tells us the designation had been requested in the past, but they couldn't do it before because they didn't meet a certain threshold set by the railroad. He says the amount of improvement that would have to be made would be quiet expensive.

But over the years, due to the improvements they've made at their three crossings which include lights and gates, their rating went below the threshold. This then allowed officials to make the request.

Once the request is made, the Federal Railroad Administration has 60 days to make a decision. They are requesting a partial quiet zone from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. from the Federal Railroad Administration.