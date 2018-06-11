Princeton police investigating armed robbery

The Princeton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, June 9. Police were called to the 600 block of North Main Street for the armed robbery.

Responding officers spoke with witnesses and employees who said a male subject entered the business and implied he had a weapon on him. The unknown man then demanded merchandise from the employee. After receiving the merchandise he exited the business and fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident, the offenders or their vehicle are asked to contact the police department.

The Princeton Police Department, in conjunction with the Bureau/Putnam Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the offenders in this incident. Information may be reported anonymously through the Bureau/Putnam Crime Stoppers by calling 800-939-6929. If you have any information regarding this incident, you're encouraged to call as soon as possible.

If anonymity is not a concern to you, you may call the Princeton Police Department at 815-872-2351.