Private Medicaid company owes thousands of medical bills

A newspaper investigation has found that a company that ran Iowa's newly privatized Medicaid program before quitting still owes up to $14.6 million for medical care provided to disabled, poor and elderly residents.

Records obtained by the Des Moines Register show that AmeriHealth Caritas owes nearly 6,000 individual charges totaling more than $1 million at the University of Iowa Hospitals.

AmeriHealth was one of three for-profit groups that Iowa hired in 2016 to take over management of the state's $5 billion annual program. The company announced last year that it planned to terminate its contract with the state after 18 months and multiple failed attempts to negotiate higher payments for its Medicaid work.

AmeriHealth spokesman Joshua Brett says the company is complying with its Iowa contract and that it's working to examine provider claims.

